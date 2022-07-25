Indore: Landlord’s son rapes 22-year-old girl

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl was allegedly raped by the son of her landlord in Hira Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused.

According to the police, the 22-year-old girl has lodged a complaint that she stays in a rented house in the Hira Nagar area. The son of her landlord entered her house and he made physical relations without her consent a few days ago. On Saturday, when she was sleeping in her accommodation, the accused reached there and he tried to make relationship with her again. Then, the girl cried for help and the sister of the accused reached there, but the accused managed to flee from there. The police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is underway.

