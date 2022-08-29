Indore: With just one National Common Mobility Card, you can ride in any of the country’s Metros

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Good news for ‘future’ passengers of the Metro in the city as they will own a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) card which can be used nationwide at any Metro station, apart from Indore Metro stations.

The e-payment system is one of the most convenient systems, especially when it comes to public transport.

On one hand, there is one of the city’s most-used public transports—the iBus of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited—which has not upgraded to an e-payment system so far. On the other, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL) is finally going to have the NCMC for ticketing and payment on the Bhopal and Indore Metro rail systems. The card can be used nationwide in all the Metro transits, as MP Metro officials said the NCMC card would be applicable to Metro services of other cities too. However, in other cities, it can only be used to pay for the same services that are linked to the National Common Mobility Card.

These cards can be used for multiple purposes like a debit card along with paying the fare on Metro trains. This facility is currently running only on the Delhi Metro. With this smart card, people will also be able to pay for a city bus, parking, shopping, toll tax and other services. The smart card user can also enjoy cash-back benefits per transaction just the same as with online companies. A portal will be launched for making 'One Nation, One Card' before the operation of the Bhopal and Indore Metros. After this, passengers can avail of local train services, bus services and other services through the NCMC.

Keeping in mind all the problems which may happen during travelling, such as currency loss, cash unavailability and others, the Metro company will start the NCMC card. Due to this, passengers would also not have to face crowds and would not have to stand in long queues, said officials.

