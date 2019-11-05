Indore: With additional machines, checking easier at airport

Indore: In a bid to make frisking of the passengers hassle-free and time saving, the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport administration has set up an additional booth and an X-ray machine for woman passengers, while for male passengers one more Door Framed Metal Detector (DFMD) has been installed in the Security Hold Area (SHA) of the departure.

The necessary work was completed on Monday night and has been approved by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The civil and electrical works finally got completed at 4 am.

Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said now we have two frisking booths for women and one separate X-Ray machine for women passengers. For male passengers now we have 3 DFMDs and 2 X-Ray machines.

Earlier, there used to be heavy rush during peak hours and passengers had to wait for a long time.