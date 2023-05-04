Indore: With 13 news grids, 65 MW capacity of power distribution to increase

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The power distribution capacity in the Indore district is going to increase further with the installation of 13 new girds.

The work has already started at seven places. Installation of most of these grids will not only be completed in the next six months, but power distribution will also start from most of them.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricty Distribution Company has allocated the land to the grid builders by approving 13 new grids of 33/11 KV in Indore district.

Grid installation work has been started in Imlikheda, Rajoda, Gangadem Pivday, Badia Keema, Limboda Giri, Datoda and Gawli Palasia in the rural areas of the district.

Besides, grids of 33/11 KV will be installed in Lidakwala Kuan, Panchkuian, Sirpur Dhar Road, Jitnagar, Rasoma Square, Dewas Naka area of Indore city.

A total of 5 MW capacity grids will be installed at each place. In this way, 13 new grids of Indore district will further expand the total power distribution capacity of 65 MW.

More than Rs 30 crore will be spent on the works.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar has entrusted the responsibility of supervision on superintending engineer (Indore city) Manoj Sharma and superintending engineer (Indore rural) DN Sharma.

