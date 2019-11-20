Indore: Winter to set in by next week, day temp drops

Indore: The cloudy weather coupled with cold, northerly winds brought down the maximum temperature to four degrees below normal level on Wednesday. The change in weather has given a wintry feel to people and forced them to wrap themselves in the warm clothes.

According to meteorological department, the night temperature will not be affected if sky remains cloudy but the day temperature may decrease further.

“Similar conditions will prevail for three to four days as sky will remain partially cloudy due to changes in conditions in Himalayan region. The day temperature will decrease more as northern parts of the country would see snowfall and rain,” a department official said wishing anonymity.

The official added that the night temperature will not decrease further for few days and will remain same. It will be close to normal level.

“The day and night temperature will reduce after clouds get cleared though fog will occur. At present, smog can be seen in night and early morning,” the official said. “Winter will set in the city by the next week,” he added.

On Wednesday, city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below normal while the minimum temperature at 16.1 degrees was two degrees above normal.