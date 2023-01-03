Indore wins 18 medals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bagged 18 medals in the 4th National Martial Arts Competition held at Faridabad National Stadium, on Monday. The players who won the medals are: Tanishka Lashkari Gold, Karan Sahu Silver, Anushka Lashkari Silver, Adarsh Chauhan Bronze, Utkarsh Prajapati Gold , Anirudh Raibole Gold, Gunjan Pedwa Silver, Kamini Kurmi Gold, Mansi Chaurasia Silver, Yash Shrivas Kasya, Rohit Garg Bronze, Kumkum Mahawar Gold, Anshul Vishwakarma Gold, Aryan Savle Gold, Aditya Gujwar Gold, Pranjali Sarode Silver, Aditya Gujwar Gold, Shakshi Panchal won Silver .

In the tournament, 11 states participated. Haryana stood first, Madhya Pradesh second and Maharashtra bagged the third position. The chief guest of the prize distribution function was MP Singla Surinder. Yamini Jagtap, Principal of Shri Sai Baba School congragulated coach Amay Lashkari and winning players.

Read Also Airtel 5G Plus now live in Indore