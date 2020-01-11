Indore: Wife sets man ablaze, in-laws help in act

Indore: A local cloth merchant suffering from severe burn injuries died on the third day of treatment at a hospital in the city on Saturday. His family said he went to his in-laws’ house to settle the dispute with his wife but was burnt alive by his father-in-law, brother-in-law and wife. He ran out with burning body on the road and jumped into a water pit. Passersby took him to a city hospital. Police have registered the case against accused and investigation is on.

According to Chandravatiganj police station staff, 30-year-old Govind son of Radheshyam Dhumania, who stayed in Prajapat Nagar, died during treatment on Saturday afternoon. His family accused his brother-in-law Pappu, wife Bulbul and father-in-law Munnalal for killing him. He had a dispute with his wife 20 days back.

Govind is survived by his two-and-a-half year old son Vedant. Police said Govind suspected that his wife had an extra marital affair over which they had a dispute. After that, the wife went to live with her parents. Govind did not want to bring her back. But on Wednesday, he got a call from his brother-in-law Pappu that he should settle the dispute with his wife and take her back. Govind then decided to take his wife Bulbul back home.

On Thursday, Govind called Pappu and said he wants to take back his wife. In response, Pappu told him that he is not at home but he can pick up Bulbul from there.

As Govind entered his in-laws’ house in Chandravatiganj, Pappu caught Govind from behind. Then, his father-in-law poured petrol on him while Bulbul set him ablaze. Govind's brother-in-law and his wife were also present at the time of this incident, police said.