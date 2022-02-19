Indore: Wife of security guard duped of Rs 1.25L in name of KBC lottery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conman posing as an official from Kaun Banega Crorepati TV show duped the wife of a security guard of Rs 1.25 lakh saying that she had won a KBC lottery. The accused took money from the woman on the pretext of processing fees and other hidden expenses to claim the KBC lottery. The police have registered a case against the accused based on his mobile numbers and started a search for him, on Saturday.



According to Kanadiya police station staff, the husband of the woman has complained that his wife Pooja, a resident of Kanadiya, had received a call from a person, who posed as an official from a TV show and told the woman that her mobile number had been selected for the lottery of Rs 25 lakh from the show.



The accused had made a WhatsApp call to the woman from two different numbers. The accused had introduced himself as Rana Pratap from KBC.



According to the complainant, the accused told him to send money to a bank account in the name of processing fees and other expenses. The woman did the same and she transferred the money to different bank accounts given by the accused. After that, she could not contact the accused. When she realised she had been cheated, she reported the matter to her husband after which a police complaint was lodged.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:43 PM IST