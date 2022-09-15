Indore: Wife, nephew arrested for killing man

Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her husband’s nephew were arrested in connection with the murder of a man in the Aerodrome areaon Sunday. The woman had been living with her husband’s nephew for a year and the deceased had had an argument with his nephew and his wife over the issue. The accused allegedly killed him and dumped his body in an isolated place in Scheme No. 155.

Aerodrome police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said Devendra Agrawal, 42, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar, was found murdered on Monday. His body was recovered from a plastic bag. His elder brother, Atmaram, identified the body as his younger brother and alleged that Devendra’s wife, Neha, and nephew, Vicky, had killed him.

Neha had been staying with Vicky for a year. On Sunday, Devendra had gone to Vicky’s house and told Neha to hand over his child, following which they had an argument.

TI Shukla said that, during the argument, the accused attacked Devendra with a stick and, later, they strangled him to death using a piece of rope. Vicky then took the body in his friend’s loading vehicle and dumped it in Scheme No. 155.

The woman was detained on Tuesday and the accused was arrested on Wednesday. The police have recovered the stick, piece of rope and the loading vehicle used in the crime from the accused and further investigations are underway.

Son, daughter-in-law booked for harassing elderly woman

A man and his wife were booked for harassing his elderly mother in the Dwarkapuri area on Wednesday. The son and his wife had also withdrawn money from the woman’s bank account and were depriving her from food. The police are looking for her son and his wife.

Dwarkapuri police station-in-charge Alka Monia said an 80-year-old woman had lodged a complaint with the senior officials stating that her son, Sanjay, and his wife, Babita, had been harassing her for a few months. They were not even giving her food. A week ago, when the woman returned home from her daughter’s house in Shujalpur, she found a lock on the door of her home. She had to arrange for food from people in the colony. Her son and his wife had left the house without informing her. They had also withdrawn money from her bank account. She came to know about it when she went to the bank to withdraw money. She tried to talk to her son and his wife, but they behaved very rudely with her.

Later, she lodged a police complaint. The case was transferred to the Dwarkapuri police station and, after the investigations, the police registered a case against the woman’s son and his wife under the relevant sections of the law. Further investigations into the case are underway.