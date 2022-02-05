Indore: Wife, mother-in-law booked in man’s suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a woman and her mother in connection with the suicide of her husband in Dwarkapuri area on Friday. He had consumed some poisonous substance after being tortured by his wife and her mother. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that software engineer Sourabh Shinde committed suicide on December 16, 2021. A suicide note was recovered from him. During the investigation, the police found that Sourabh was being tortured by his wife Jayshree and her mother over petty issues. The police have registered a case against the accused under section 306, 34 of the IPC and started a search for them.

Police said that Sourabh and Jayshree got married a year ago. After a few days of their marriage, his wife and her mother started harassing him due to which he took such an extreme step. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Youth dies under mysterious circumstances

A 29-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances while returning home from his job in the Banganga area on Thursday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Jaiswal, a resident of Pologround area. He was employed in a pharmaceutical company and was returning home from his job when his condition deteriorated and he fell on the road. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

