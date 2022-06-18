Indore: Widow threatens to jump from water tank, cops save her​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A ​widow threatened ​to jump from an overhead ​water tank ​near Nakshatra Garden ​in the Lasudia area on Friday following a dispute in her family, but the police managed to save her.​

According to the information, the ​widow ​​was having a property dispute with her elder brother-in-law. ​She had complained to the police, but they allegedly did not take action as the woman's elder brother-in-law is a local political figure and has clout in the area​.

​The police received information about the incident at around noon and they counselled her and brought her down safely.​