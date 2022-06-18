e-Paper Get App

Indore: Widow threatens to jump from water tank, cops save her​

She had complained to the police, but they allegedly did not take action as the woman's elder brother-in-law is a local political figure and has clout in the area​.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A ​widow threatened ​to jump from an overhead ​water tank ​near Nakshatra Garden ​in the Lasudia area on Friday following a dispute in her family, but the police managed to save her.​

According to the information, the ​widow ​​was having a property dispute with her elder brother-in-law. ​She had complained to the police, but they allegedly did not take action as the woman's elder brother-in-law is a local political figure and has clout in the area​.

​The police received information about the incident at around noon and they counselled her and brought her down safely.​

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Widow threatens to jump from water tank, cops save her​

RECENT STORIES

Flood situation critical in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

Flood situation critical in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

Agnipath scheme row: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet, SMS services for next 24 hours

Agnipath scheme row: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet, SMS services for next 24 hours

Mumbai: Underground water holding tank at Milan subway will be functional from next week

Mumbai: Underground water holding tank at Milan subway will be functional from next week

Mumbai: Adani Electricity's Central Disaster Control Centre to start this month to address any...

Mumbai: Adani Electricity's Central Disaster Control Centre to start this month to address any...

Mumbai: BG Kher Marg to be open for traffic by December end

Mumbai: BG Kher Marg to be open for traffic by December end