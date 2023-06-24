Indore: Whopping Rs 13.39 Crore Fine Slapped On 6 For Illegal Mining

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of illegal mining, the court of an additional collector has imposed a whopping fine of Rs 13.39 cr against 6 persons, on Friday.

This is perhaps the highest-ever fine imposed for illegal mining in the district. Interestingly, to stop the mining department team that had gone to stop the illegal mining of murram, the accused had strewn nails all over the approach road leading to the mining site to ground the police vehicles could not reach the spot.

In his order, additional collector Abhay Bedekar slapped a fine of Rs 13,39,74,560 against Sanjay Shukla a resident of Jinsi, owner of the private land where the mining was taking place, Veer Singh resident of Nandbagh, Prateek Koushal resident of Chhota Bangarda, Harinarayan Narvaria resident of Nandbagh, Pradeep Chouhan resident of Kamla Nehru Nagar and Shubham Thakur resident of Tigria Badshah, all vehicle drives.

The mining department officials had caught illegal murram mining in village Baroli of Tehsil Sanwer, on April 26, this year. The department’s action took place late in the night.

On seeing the team led by inspector Jaideep Namdev of the mining department, the illegal miners started an argument with the mining officials, following which the mining officials called police backup. However, to prevent the police from coming, the illegal miners placed nails all over the approach road.

However, the police managed to reach the spot and the officials seized 2 poclain and 4 dumpers.