Indore: While woman listened to songs via Bluetooth, thieves swipe 4 mobile  phones from home

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking advantage of the fact that a woman was immersed while listening to songs via Bluetooth, thieves entered her house in Dwarkapuri area and stole four mobile phones, including the one that was playing the songs, and fled.

Investigating officer SI Ashraf Ali Ansari said that the incident occurred at a house in Vidur Nagar on Wednesday night. The woman was alone at home and was listening to songs via Bluetooth through earphones. The front door was open and when the thieves entered the house she did not hear anything as she had earphones plugged on.

Moreover, she had also fallen asleep while listening to the songs. The thieves took away her mobile, her husband’s mobile and two other mobile phones kept in the house.

The woman discovered the theft when she woke up and found her mobile missing. She searched the house for the mobile but could not find it. Soon she realised that three other mobile phones were also missing.

She complained to the police that apart from the mobile phones, the thieves also took away other goods from her house.

The CCTVs of the area are being examined by the police to identify the accused. It is said that the movement of a suspect was found in the area, and the police are examining other CCTVs installed in nearby areas.

