Indore: 'What A Person Does In His Youth Determines His Future Life'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An energetic session on ‘rights, role and responsibilities of youth in the 21st century’ was organised by the Young Thinker forum at a private university to teach and guide the young generation about mental health and the impact of social media. Around 400 students actively participated in the session most of whom were law students.

The session was conducted by CWC (Child Welfare Committee) chairperson Pallavi Porwal. She said that the session was quite interactive and lively as law students have knowledge about the law and Constitution. She guided students to walk on the path of Swami Vivekananda and imbibe his thoughts. She added that youth is the best time of a person’s life and the way you utilise this period will decide the nature of your future years. The session was informative and interesting for the students. A question answer round was kept for the students so that they could clarify their doubts.

