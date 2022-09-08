Indore: Western parts receive over one-inch rainfall, eastern settles with drizzles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rain lashed the western parts of the city, leaving residents of eastern area high and dry on Wednesday.

According to the weather station of Regional Meteorological Department at city airport, 32.8mm rainfall was recorded in the afternoon while the pollution monitoring station at Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) at Regal Square reported 17mm rainfall. However, people in Vijay Nagar area had to settle with drizzles only.

The rainfall which occurred almost after three days failed to provide any relief to the denizens as absence of rain in the eastern parts of the city raised the temperature as well as the humidity level, making the weather sultry.

The increasing humidity has also increased people’s desperation for another bout of rains to get rid of the oppressive weather.

A short spell of rain and a cool breeze made the weather pleasant for a couple of hours but the humidity level started to increase by evening, reaching quite a high level.

The met dept said that there would be no relief from increasing humidity in the next couple of days and the temperature is expected to remain around 31-32 degrees Celsius for at least the next two to three days, while the humidity would be at around 80 per cent.

“City would continue to witness light rain but no proper spell of rainfall would take place as no new system is in sight,” officials added.

However, total rainfall in the city has reached 1037mm (40.82 inches) which is about four inches more than the average seasonal rainfall in the city.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal.