Indore: Western disturbances, cyclonic circulation cause moisture incursion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather, accompanied by winds, offered residents much-needed relief from the intense heat on Saturday. The weatherman said it was due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and due to the western disturbances (WDs) over Nepal and Afghanistan.

Due to the cloudy weather, the day temperature decreased by 1 degree Celsius below normal, while the same phenomenon pulled the night temperature up by 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

Winds blew at a speed of 15-20 kilometres per hour in the city in the afternoon.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal.

The night temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

‘Drizzles likely in Indore too’

‘The change in the weather on Saturday is the result of the western disturbances over Afghanistan and Nepal. Similarly, due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, moisture is being pulled across Madhya Pradesh. Many areas in the western part of the state also witnessed drizzles and gusty winds. The weather will remain cloudy for the next two days and there are chances of drizzles in Indore, as well’

— Meteorological department officials

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:34 PM IST