Indore: Talk on 'Leadership and Medical Professional'; Future belongs to ones who’ll do things right, says IIM Prof. Himanshu Rai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The past may have belonged to leaders and institutions who do things well, but the future belongs to the ones who will do things right,” said Prof Himanshu Rai, director of IIM Indore. He was interacting with the doctors, resident doctors, administration and employees of Choithram Hospital and Research Centre during a talk on ‘Leadership and Medical Professional’ on Saturday.

Prof. Rai discussed the importance of communication which is important in day-to-day life, but becomes essential when it comes to doctor-patient relationship. “The oldest definition of communication was given by the Rig Veda which states that, when the heart, mind and intellect of the receiver become the same as that of the sender, communication has happened. When doctors can communicate their heart, mind and intellect with their patients, they can help them understand the condition properly,” he said, adding, “People must try to find out the purpose of their life and must be identified by their passion and not by their designation.”

The director of IIMI also explained the matrix of capability and willingness, that is the Skill-Will Matrix developed by Hersey and Blanchard to inform the participants about the way of decision-making in giving responsibility or tasks to employees.

Prof. Rai also answered the queries of doctors about negotiation techniques, rebuilding trust among patients and leading staff by example.

Managing trustee of the Choithram Group of Institutions Satish Motiani, Dr Ajay Jain, Dr Sunil Chandiwal, Dr Amit Bhatt and Anil Lakhwani were also present.

‘Leadership is adaptive’

‘The important tasks must be delegated to those with both capability and willingness. It would prove disastrous for an institution or organisation if given to a person with any other combination except both capability and willingness. There’s no perfect definition of leadership and it must be adaptive. A good leader must have emotional intelligence, openness to experience and high consciousness,’ said Prof. Himanshu Rai, director of IIM Indore.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 07:30 PM IST