Indore: West Discom’s lab gets NABL accreditation

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company's testing laboratory at Pologround has got accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratory (NABL). This is the first of its kind state-of-the-art lab in any government office located in Indore.

At Pologround, the power company has built an national level lab in an area of 10,000 square feet. In this, there will be testing of transformer, as well as testing of cables and wires, conductors in the most modern way.

As per Energy Department rules, it is mandatory to have material testing in NABL lab for quality material. In view of this, the West Discom has prepared a laboratory at outlay of abtout Rs 5.5 crore

Till now, the power company used to assess the quality by sending its transformers, cables, conductors to Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan.

It used to cost Rs 1 to 1.25 crore per year. Plus, transportation of items took a lot of time.

“It is a matter of great pride for West Discom to get NABL accreditation for its lab. With this, we have become self-dependent in testing of qualify of our items,” said Amit Tomar, managing director, West Discom.