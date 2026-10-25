Indore West Discom's All 15 Districts Secure A Grade In CM Helpline Rankings, City's Power Consumption Rises 15% | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All 15 districts under the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company secured an A grade in the recently released September CM Helpline grading.

The districts include Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Dewas, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Burhanpur, Jhabua and Alirajpur.

Shajapur ranked second in the state for resolving complaints registered on the CM Helpline 181.

Company chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan said that, following the directions of managing director Anup Kumar Singh, all 15 districts, two regional offices and the headquarters are working diligently to improve grievance redressal and consumer services.

Indore consumes 25 crore units in first 23 days of Oct

Electricity consumption in Indore city rose by more than 15% in October, with the city receiving 25 crore units of power in the first 23 days of the month.

The maximum electricity demand during the period reached 555 MW. Consumption crossed 1.2 crore units on several days, indicating a sustained rise in the city's power demand. On Friday, electricity consumption stood at 1.11 crore units.

The figures reflect the high electricity demand in Indore during October, with daily consumption remaining substantial throughout the month.