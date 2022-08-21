Indore: West Discom’s 5 districts among top 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom’s five districts stood among the top 20 districts of the state which have timely resolved the complaints received at CM Helpline.
Discom officials said Indore had been included in the 10 best districts of MP for resolving electricity-related complaints in a timely and proper manner and following the laid-down criteria.
Amit Tomar said five districts, including Indore, had been listed in the A-grade category. No district under West Discom has got a B grade.
Read Also
Bhopal: Our government follows policy preached by Lord Krishna, says chief minister Shivraj Singh...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)