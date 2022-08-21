Indore: West Discom’s 5 districts among top 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom’s five districts stood among the top 20 districts of the state which have timely resolved the complaints received at CM Helpline.

Discom officials said Indore had been included in the 10 best districts of MP for resolving electricity-related complaints in a timely and proper manner and following the laid-down criteria.

Amit Tomar said five districts, including Indore, had been listed in the A-grade category. No district under West Discom has got a B grade.