Indore: West Discom MD tell officials to meet revenue targets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom managing director Amit Tomar warned officials that no laxity would be tolerated in revenue collection and in providing services to customers.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of officials of 15 districts coming under West Discom, Tomar directed all the superintending engineers to carry out a daily review of revenue collection during March.

Tomar reminded the officials that the financial health of the company would largely depend on the revenue they collected during this month, so the superintending engineers would have to pull up their socks and perform so that they do not cut a sorry figure at the end of March when the financial year ends.

MD Tomar said that it would be impossible to run the company effectively without meeting the financial targets. He said all pending dues of consumers should be collected promptly.

We should have the names of all the people having pending dues at our fingertips so that we can collect the dues promptly.

He said that more than Rs 100 crores is pending under the vigilance head and efforts should be made to collect it.

At the meeting, Tomar also directed officials to issue notices to people responsible for negligence in the construction of new sub-stations. He said work of making poles in the factory at Khargone should be speeded up.

On the occasion, superintending engineer posted at Shajapur Sunil Patel was complimented for ensuring that his district came first in solving complaints on the CM Help Line.

Tomar also issued instructions to officials to constantly inspect the power lines to reduce losses. He said groundwork should be done to install smart meters in other cities also.