Indore: West Discom gets ‘A’ grade in tackling consumer plaints

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom got grade ‘A’ in providing assistance to the consumer’s complaints and resolving them instantly along with proper supply of power supply.

Due to increase in consumer facilities, intensive supervision regarding power supply and daily review by the nodal officer in 15 districts, the power complaints coming to CM Helpline 181 are being resolved in a fast and acceptable manner.

Amit Tomar, managing director, West Discom said that getting A grade confirms the work being done on time, according to rules and with satisfaction.

Tomar said that along with this, the officers of 15 districts also get the electricity problems /complaints resolved in their area in a timely and proper manner. For this reason, there is continuous improvement in the condition of the company for the last 7 months in resolving the complaints received on CM Helpline.

