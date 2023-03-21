 Indore: West Discom emphasises on smart meter data utilisation
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The smart meter scheme is being effectively implemented under the direction of Amit Tomar, managing director Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company. The company, which is working in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has laid emphasis on multidimensional use of data received through the smart meter scheme.

“In collaboration with USAID, the work is being done on further expansion of the smart meter scheme and multidimensional use of the received data,” said Tomar.

A high-level meeting was held on Monday afternoon in this regard. Projector director Ravi Mishra, superintending engineer Antim Jain, Ashish Acharya, Sunil Pataudi, Rajesh Harode, Rajesh Mahore, Naveen Gupta and others were present in the meeting.

It was said in the meeting that the data received in Mhow and Ujjain will be processed in the interest of the consumers and the company. Power factor, loss reduction, consumer satisfaction enhancement, accurate load calculation, real time information updating of feeders, transformers, consumers etc were discussed in the meeting.

article-image
