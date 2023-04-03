Indore: West Discom collects Rs 11 K crore this fiscal 

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has collected a record revenue of Rs 11,000 crore in the financial year 2022-23. An amount of Rs 1,400 crores was collected in March-2023 itself. Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has congratulated the West company management, officers and employees who did not leave any stone unturned to ensure that pending bills are paid on time.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that about 5000 employees and officers worked tirelessly for the collection of revenue in March. Due to their efforts, the company has been successful in collecting maximum revenue of Rs 1,400 crore in March itself.

Tomar said that in the month of March, electricity bill arrears have been received from about 4 lakh agriculture consumers and about 27 lakh consumers of all other categories. The MD has also thanked the electricity consumers of all 15 districts of the company area for this achievement.

