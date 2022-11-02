Indore: West Discom collects Rs 200 cr revenue from city in Oct, the highest in state

Picture for Representation | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Providing paperless bills to customers on phones and accepting online payments has given a fillip to the revenue of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom) which collected Rs 200 cr in October - the highest in the state - from five lakh consumers of Indore city

This increase is credited to online payments as more than 70 per cent of customers paid through various cashless payment methods.

In Malwa-Nimar, the maximum electricity was used in Indore city, and hence, the highest amount was received from the city.

About 3.5 lakh consumers have made cashless payments through credit cards, debit cards, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon, MP Online etc. They have also been given an exemption on every bill as per the regulatory commission.

The department also received the amount an average of two days in advance.

Some customers who are elderly and who do not use mobiles can pay the bill through the door-to-door app. Most of these consumers come under the purview of Griha Jyoti Yojana, and their bills range from Rs 100 to 300 per month.

