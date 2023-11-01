Indore: West Discom Cautions Consumers Against Fake Messages

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West DISCOM has appealed to consumers to be wary of fake messages like disconnection of electricity on Wednesday. Consumers of Malwa Nimar are getting fake messages from unknown mobile numbers, gateways, portals and other mediums from other states and places about outstanding electricity bills and to contact on a particular mobile number and deposit the amount.

Information is also being received about depositing money by sending fake letters on WhatsApp or electricity will be disconnected.

Officials said that all these messages are being sent for fraudulent purposes. DISCOM has made a humble appeal to all consumers to consider only the SMS coming from the authorised gateway of the electricity company, MPSEBW and other trusted mediums.

The officials asked that payment be made only through the electricity company's zone, distribution centres, Paytm, Phone Pay, Google Pay, Urjas App, company portal MPWZ.CO.IN, credit card, debit card, MP Online and other trusted mediums.