Indore: West Discom brings bribe-tainted engineer back to Indore

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, which is under lens over alleged IPDS scam, has brought back to Indore district an engineer caught accepting a bribe last year. Recently, West Discom issued an order for the transfer of assistant engineer Mohan Singh Sikarwar from Baldi village in Khandwa to Indore district.

The order knit many brows as Sikarwar was moved out of Indore district when he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in his office at West Discom’s headquarters last year.

He had sought the bribe for shifting a defunct transformer situated right opposite the house of a woman. Sikarwar was suspended and transferred out of Indore district by West Discom to save its image which had taken a beating due to bribery case.

However, in less than just one year, Sikarwar has been brought back to Indore district and has been given field posting for operation and maintenance in Mhow.

Engineers and officers of the power company are also surprised by this order. Sikarwar did not feature in the list of those transferred in routine but a separate order was released for his shifting.

West Discom chief general manager Santosh Tagore, who issued the order of the tainted engineer, toned down the matter.

Tagore said that the power distribution company there are circle - urban and rural - which are not the same as revenue districts. “Sikarwar has not been brought to Indore city circle. He is still in the rural circle but now in Mhow area,” he said.