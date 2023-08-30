 Indore: Well-known Contractor Duped Of ₹19.90L In Online Fraud
Indore: Well-known Contractor Duped Of ₹19.90L In Online Fraud

Conman's message with contractor’s DP deceives manager who tranfers money to 5 accounts in Bihar as instructed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A well-known contractor of the city was duped of nearly rupees 20 lakh by a conman from Bihar. The manager of PD Agrawal Infrastructures Ltd at YN Road, Deepa Sethia, fell prey to the conman who posing as the contractor sent a message to his manager asking her to transfer the money to the account numbers sent by him as he was busy in a meeting.

The managers thought that the message was indeed from the contractor as the WhatsApp message was displaying his DP and transferred Rs 19.90 lakh to five accounts as instructed.

According to Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Yadav, complainant Deepa Sethia has lodged a complaint that she received the message from an unknown number on June 17. The sender sent a message to Deepa saying that it was his private number and told her that he was in a meeting and thus would not be able to receive calls.

The owner came to know about the incident during the audit. On being asked about the money she narrated the sequence of events to him. She had transferred a total of Rs 19.90 lakh to the five bank accounts.

Later, a complaint was lodged with the police on Monday. Yadav further said that the bank accounts were active in Bihar. We are investigating the case to know the owner of the bank accounts.

