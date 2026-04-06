Indore Wedding Car Crash: Reckless Trucker, Poor Signage Blamed For Crash; Irate Relatives Of Victims Protest, Seek Justice

(Deceased from left) Mohammad Farhan, Arfad Khan, Areesh Ali and Mohammad Irfan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the family members of those who died in the tragic road accident early on Monday have hardly overcome the shock, they alleged that the truck was packed with fodder protruding about five feet beyond its body, obstructing the view of other vehicles.

The groom, who was in a different vehicle, said the truck was being driven recklessly and applied sudden brakes after overtaking another vehicle, leaving the car behind with no time to react.

The accident occurred near Gate No. 3 of the Trenching Ground. Family members alleged that a large speed breaker without reflective paint or signage caused the truck to slow abruptly, leading to the collision.

STATUS BEFORE SHOCK

According to family members, they came to know about the incident after one of the injured called them. The victims had stopped for tea at Devguradia shortly before the crash. Areesh had posted a wedding-related status on social media at 1.13 am, minutes before the accident.

The tragedy has devastated the families, as Arfad was the only son of his parents. On Monday, a sombre atmosphere gripped the neighbourhood as four funeral processions were taken out simultaneously.

IRATE KIN BLOCK ROADS

Angry relatives staged a road blockade after the accident and attempted to set the truck on fire after vandalising it, but police brought the situation under control after pacifying them. They also alleged that police arrived late and refused to help pull out the injured from the wreckage, reportedly saying, “Such road accidents happen all the time.”

INJURED BEING TREATED

Eight people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The driver of the car, who is the brother-in-law of Farhan, is among those hospitalised.

The injured have been identified as Alfej (18) of Netaji Subhash Marg, Ashif (38) of Sikandarabad Colony, Mohammad Ali (22) of Juna Risala, Ayan (17) of Iqbal Colony, Sonu (19) of Iqbal Colony, Mohammad Kaif (22) of Iqbal Colony, Rehan (21) of Iqbal Colony and Faizan (16) of Iqbal Colony.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Farhan (19), the groom’s nephew, Mohammad Irfan (24), Areesh Ali (20) and Arfad Khan. Police have registered a case against the truck driver and seized the vehicle.