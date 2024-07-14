Indore Weather Updates: Moderate Rains Drench City, Chances Of Heavy Spell For Two Days | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At last, moderate showers drenched the city on Saturday, providing relief to denizens from rising humidity. The eastern part of the city recorded over 1.35 inches of rainfall in one-and-half hour from 9.15 pm and 10.30 pm in the central part of the city by pollution monitoring station of Pollution Control Board (PCB). Over 57.8 mm (2.2 inches) of rainfall was recorded at the weather station at the city Airport on Saturday. Rain began on Saturday evening and continued to lash the city with different intensities in different parts till late evening.

The change in weather has also pulled down the temperature by two degrees Celsius as it was hovering above 33 degrees Celsius on Friday but dropped to 31 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Meteorological Department officials said that various districts of Indore division would witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday including Indore district as well.

‘The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Sri Ganganagar, Hissar, Delhi, Barabanki, Dehri, Asansol and thence south-eastwards to north-east Bay of Bengal. The western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies.

The cyclonic circulation over north Gujarat and neighbourhood between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level persists,’ Met officials said adding ‘the off-shore trough at mean sea level along Maharashtra-north Kerala coasts persists while cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand.’

The weatherman added that under the influence of these conditions, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh between July 14 and 16.’ Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Saturday was 31.2 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal while the minimum was 23.5 degrees which was also one degree above normal.