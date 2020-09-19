Indore Weather Update: Shower power drown city

Indore: Morning does show the day. At least not during the monsoon season. An otherwise cool morning with slight overnight humidity, took Indoreans by surprise when rain bearing clouds opened up and left the city literally under water. By 7 pm, the arterial, service and roads in the lanes and bylanes were not pliable by motors or two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, citizens were braving the heat and itchy weather in morning but the weather was a breather and brought down the soaring temperature and the humdity levels.

Rains accompanied by thunder also left many people rushing to find shelters to avoid getting soaked by the sudden rainfall as there was no hint of rain till Saturday afternoon.



According to regional meteorological department officials, the change in weather is due to the western disturbance.

“Under the influence of western disturbance, fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers over Central India will take place for next couple of days,” officials said adding “These conditions are affecting the weather in Indore region. Conditions will remain the same for next couple of day as heavy winds and scattered rainfall will continue.”

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal while the night temperature was recorded at 22.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal. City recorded 0.6 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm on Saturday. Total rainfall in the season crossed 43 inches mark i.e. 1095.5 mm (43.1 inches).

EXTRA COVER NEEEDED

According to doctors, city is already facing trouble due to increasing number of COVID-19 patients. To add to the woes, people are suffering from cough and cold too are afraid of being infected with the deadly disease.

“Change in weather will affect people’s health and cases of cough and cold would increase. People need to take extra care and should take hot beverages to reinforce their immunity. Washing hands regularly and following cough etiquettes is highly recommended,” physician Dr Mahendra Jha said.