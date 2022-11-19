Indore Weather Update: Night temp falls to 13.4 degrees Celsius

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The night temperature in the city dropped to 13.4 degrees Celsius, making it the lowest temperature recorded at night this season and is expected to drop down to 12 - 12.4 degrees Celsius in the next two days, said met officials.

In the past one week, the night temperature was at around 15 degrees Celsius. Even in the daytime, residents had been feeling the nip in the air, thanks to the cold breeze.

With chances of moisture incursion negligible, the day temperature has also come down to 26.4 degrees Celsius. Officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the drop in the temperature would continue with some fluctuations in the next couple of days.

Temperature Update

The maximum temperature on Friday was 26.4 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius