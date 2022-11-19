Indore: PUC centres should be set up at all petrol pumps, says Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma

Representative Image | AFP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma has directed that there should be regular checking of pollution levels of commercial vehicles, school buses and other vehicles and PUC centres should be compulsorily set up in all petrol pumps.

The commissioner directed that the pollution checking should be done free of cost at petrol pumps, provided the vehicle owners purchase a pre-decided amount of petrol or diesel.

Commissioner Sharma gave instructions to officials in a meeting of the Action Plan Implementation Committee held on Friday. The committee has been constituted for improving the air quality of the city. He said that prevention of air pollution and improvement of air quality is topmost priority.

Make arrangements for sprinkling water in areas where there is too much dust. Activate PUC centres, so that the pollution level of more and more vehicles can be checked, the commissioner directed.

Collector Ilaya Raja T, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officers were present in the meeting. Sharma reviewed point-wise the works being done for the improvement of air quality and prevention of air pollution.

He said that orders to ban stubble burning should be implemented. The information about how the farmers can get economic benefits from the stubble should be conveyed by organising workshops. It was informed in the meeting that 100 TPD treatment plant is working for the collection and disposal of waste. Presently 5 transfer stations have been set up. A ban has been imposed on storing debris in the open and carrying it in vehicles without covering it.

IMC commissioner Pal said that a team has been formed to stop the use of tandoor. Presently 448 hotels and restaurants have been made furnace free. In some places, ovens are still being used to make bread, and the owners should be advised to use alternative means.

Sharma instructed that a meeting of hotel and restaurant operators should also be organised in this regard.