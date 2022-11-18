Indore: Drunk man attacks ASI, tries to snatch revolver

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An inebriated man created a ruckus at the LIG Square on Thursday night when he was stopped by police. He tore the uniform of an ASI and also tried to snatch his service revolver. He attacked two other policemen before he was overpowered and taken into custody.

Police said the accused Manan Dhakad was riding an Activa scooter when he was stopped at LIG Square by police for checking. He started arguing, and then he attacked ASI Devendra Singh Yadav. He grabbed ASI Yadav's throat and also tried to snatch his revolver. When two other policemen Lakhan Verma and Gopal Dhakad tried to stop him, Manan also attacked them.

The drama continued for about 15 minutes, with seven to eight policemen trying to control him. He was threatening to kill everyone. Police overpowered him and took him to the MIG police station in an auto-rickshaw.

Manan's father Prakash Dhakad, who had also reached the spot, tried to prevent the policemen from taking Manan to the police station. Prakash said Manan was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment.

However, police said Manan was misbehaving as he was drunk. Police said that Manan even dropped the names of some senior police officials to wriggle out of the situation.

At the police station, when a case was being registered against Manan, his family members again objected saying that Manan was mentally ill. However, in police interrogation Manan said that he is pursuing MBA, and his father is a national badminton player.

In the police station too, Manan tried to attack ASI Yadav, and the entire scene was captured on CCTV. Senior officers said strict action would be taken against Manan.