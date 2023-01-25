Indore Weather Report: Morning turns hazy, night warmer

e-Paper Get App
Chances of rainfall bleak but fluctuation in temperature to continue

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 01:54 AM IST
City dwellers witnessing hazy morning. | FP PHOTO
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fluctuation in wind pattern and the affect of the western disturbance at Himalayan region, city’s weather turn weird as the day temperature remains close to normal while the night temperature increased by three degrees Celsius above normal.

Citizens woke up to hazy weather on Tuesday morning as the sky remained cloudy and the visibility dropped to 1100 meters.

The day temperature, which was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Regional meteorological department officials said that the temperature rise is taking place due to a change in wind pattern from easterly to northwesterly while the western disturbance over southwest Rajasthan is moving slowly towards East with high moisture incursion from Arabian Sea has also been affecting the weather conditions. The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a few more days.

“The conditions would remain the same and a further rise in night temperature would be seen for the next 2-3 days. Indore region would also witness cloudy weather for the next two days. Other parts of the state may witness rainfall but chances are bleak in Indore district,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.9 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius above normal.

The humidity on Tuesday morning was 90 percent while it was recorded 56 percent in the evening.

