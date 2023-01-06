Indore Weather Report: Met says more brace FOGGY FRIDAY

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was no respite from the chill on Thursday for residents as the city witnessed another ‘Cold Day’ for the second day in a row.

With the chilling conditions, the day temperature remained close to 19 degrees Celsius, with a drop of 0.2 degrees from Wednesday. Moreover, the meteorological department officials said that such cold conditions would prevail for two more days while there are chances of dense fog in the city on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, citizens reeled under cold waves as the winds came in with speeds ranging between 15 and 18 km per hour while the skies too remained overcast.

On Thursday morning, denizens woke up to a dense fog and chilly morning wrapped in the cold winds throughout the day, which affected their daily routine. Due to the chilly winds, people preferred to remain confined to their homes and offices throughout the day. Due to the chilly weather, the roads wore a deserted look in the morning and in the evening.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was 6 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal.

Met officials said, “Due to continued prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense fog conditions are likely in many parts of the state along with cold day to severe cold day conditions during 48 hours.”

Meanwhile, the homeless found respite in the night shelters run by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and people prepared bonfires at many places to brace against the chill, especially at night.

Dense fog likely to envelop city on Friday

A dense fog is likely to envelop the city on Friday morning. The visibility on Thursday morning dropped to 1,500 metres at 7 am and it cleared gradually by 10 am.

