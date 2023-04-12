Indore: Wear a CROWN for rest of your lives, says IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai to EPGP batch

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While interacting online with the participants of new batch of EPGP, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai advised them to “Wear a CROWN for the rest of their lives.”

For him, he explained that ‘C’ in CROWN stands for Conscientiousness, and urged the participants to manage their time well, be disciplined and trustworthy, and make the best of their experiences.

“ ’R’ encourages self-reflection and defines success with reference to individual achievements, while ‘O’ emphasises openness to experiences, and approaches new situations with an open heart and an attitude to learn,” he said. He mentioned that ‘W’ emphasises wisdom, and advised the participants to understand that knowledge and wisdom are different.

“Knowledge is learning, while wisdom comes from experiences, he said. He advised them to continue expanding their horizons throughout their lives.”

“ ’N’ highlights networking and the importance of building relationships to broaden perspectives and learn from others’ experiences,” he said while addressing the inaugural function of 15th batch of 41 participants of the one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP ).

The inauguration took place in the presence of event chief guest Saurabh Chandra, MD, BCG.

Chandra emphasised that each individual brings unique life experiences and perspectives, and it’s important to recognise how the world will perceive them as they step out of IIM Indore. He further added that the participants are now an integral part of IIM Indore and will shape the new world, not just for themselves but for everyone. He stressed the importance of not just tangible growth but also intangible joy, which is priceless.

Dean (programmes) Prof Prashant Salwan emphasised that the programme focuses on being novel and provides an opportunity for the participants to be creative, focus on personal learning, become resilient and explore.

The batch consists of 41 participants, including 7 women and 34 men, with an average age of 31 years. The participants have an average work experience of 8.37 years, indicating the programme’s focus on experiential learning. The diverse mix of participants from different industries and backgrounds provides a unique learning experience, enabling peer-to-peer learning.