Indore: Gond painting receives GI tag

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Gond art of Madhya Pradesh, belonging to the tribe of the same name, had received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

It ensures that only the authorised user is allowed to use the name of the popular product.

With this recognition, the authorities plan to develop the art form as a means of employment and identity for the Gond tribe and promote it through various products like greeting cards, mobile and bag covers.

Gond art was a traditional art form in MP for centuries, with Patangarh village of Dindori district being famous for its Gond paintings. The art form reflects the belief that "viewing a good image begets good luck," leading the Gonds to decorate their homes with traditional tattoos and motifs.

The recognition of the GI tag means that the authority had accepted that the original source of Gond painting is Dindori district. This recognition is seen as a matter of pride for the Gond tribe, and it is believed that people from the tribal and Gond dominant communities will now receive direct benefits.

The Gond paintings depict various themes related to nature, trees, plants, animals, moon, sun, river, drains, God and Goddesses, and the journey of human life.

As per the reports from Times Now