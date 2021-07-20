Indore: Weak monsoon so far, Madhya Pradesh faces 23% deficit

Indore: Over a month has passed since the inception of monsoon, but many districts across the state haven't witnessed a long spell of rainfall, and at present the state is facing a 23 per cent deficit in rainfall this season.



As many as 33 districts of the state are witnessing rainfall deficit while 16 districts have witnessed normal rainfall.Singrauli has witnessed 43 per cent excessive rainfall and Panna district has witnessed scanty rainfall with 68 per cent deficit.



The condition of Indore division and Indore district is also not good as all districts of the division are facing a rainfall deficit. Jhabua, Alirajpur, and Burhanpur with 4 per cent, 13 per cent, and 17 per cent deficit which are considered normal by the Regional Meteorological Department as they consider deficit of more than 19 per cent rainfall as rainfall deficiency.

Indore district has seen a 31 per cent deficit of rainfall as expected rainfall till July 20 in Indore is about 265.8 mm but only 183.1 mm rainfall has taken place.

Meteorological department officials said there are chances of rain for the next couple of days in Western MP, but those will be light showers in different areas.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on July 23 and another on July 25. A good spell of rainfall can be expected in the last week of July due to these two low-pressure areas,” meteorologist Hari Shankar Pandey said.

He added that the chances of rainfall in Eastern part of the state are good for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Indoreans woke up to dark clouds for the third day consecutively on Tuesday, with a hope of good rain but at the end of day, they felt let down.

Some areas received light showers. The day-long cloudy weather and drizzle helped the temperature to remain below normal temperature and offered relief to people from sultry weather.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below the normal while minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Indore city has recorded 138.9 mm rainfall so far.

Normal rainfall in Madhya Pradesh till July 20 is about 311.3 mm but only 240.5 mm rainfall has taken place since June 1 which is 23 per cent less than the normal rainfall in state.