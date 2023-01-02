Indore: WCD makes New Year happier for anganwadi children

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the kids at various anganwadis, the first day of the New Year turned out to be just a little happier as Woman and Child Development department gave presents and also served them a better-than-usual mid-day meal.

The WCD had started the concept of ‘Santa Bag’, and it proved to be a hit with many people donating clothes and toys, which were distributed among the anganwadi kids, much to their delight. “The first day of the New Year should be a happy one for all. With that thought, the department decided to ensure that the kids received gifts from the Santa Bag and also good and healthy food,” said Ramniwas Budheliya, joint director, of the WCD department.

Fresh fruits were distributed to the children along with their supplement diet. “Proper guidance was provided to the children by the programme officers and officials of anganwadis to ensure that children understand the importance of seasonal fruit and tell their parents that they should add a fresh fruit to their diet every day,” said Anita Joshi, CDPO, Zone 6.

Officials said that the department has planned to organise a series of campaigns to spread awareness about the ideal diet for children. The department also plans to plant fruit-bearing trees and re-develop vegetable gardens at the anganwadis so that children can have fresh vegetables and fruits.