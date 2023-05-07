Indore: WCD accepting objection over provisional list of Ladli Behna Yojna till May 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to enroll women in Ladli Behna Yojana, the women and child development department has set up camps in Anganwadis and centers to help women. The official list of the beneficiaries has been received by the departemtent on May 1. Anganwadi workers have been trained to help the people approaching the centers with their queries, where they get last chance to object over the list till May 15.

According to the letter issued by directorate of women and child development, the eligibility forms are to be printed and attached to the objection and submitted to the Office of the Commissioner, Women and Child Development and should be made available in the Gram Panchayat or Ward Offices in required numbers.

Free services of workers and volunteers are made available at the village level. Camps have been organized in every village/urban ward to fill the entry and guide.

The duration of the camp were decided on the basis of the number of eligible beneficiaries in the village/ward so that 100 percent eligible applications with certain queries can be resolved. Online training have been provided 4 to 5 master trainers for each district from state level. The department will release the final list with resolved objections on May 30.

Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 1000 per month will be deposited to the eligible women in their own Aadhaar linked DBT-enabled bank account

Timeline of Ladli Behna Yojna

Activities & Time

Launch March 05

Registration Began March 15

Last Date for registration April 30

Provisional list released May 01

Period of Disposal of objections May 01-May 16

Release of final list May 30

Transfer of funds June 10