Indore: Waterproofing of top floor ceiling of Rajwada Palace on

Under-construction Rajwada Palace. | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of beautification of Rajwada has been going on at full pace and, now, the team of engineers, along with Smart City officials and the archaeology department, will do waterproofing of the ceiling of the top floor of the palace by making a special solution prepared by mixing part of the fruit of Bilva Patra with Urad daal, jaggery, brick powder and other ingredients.

Officials said that the work of filling the roof had started under the supervision of experts. In a large part of the palace, this work has already started. In many places, the work of making new arches and some other artefacts is also being done by a team of artisans.

According to officials, eight to 10 tanks have been built in the open area of Rajwada, in which the special solutions are prepared. So far, about four to five quintals of jaggery have been used to make the solution. On the other hand, after breaking the fruit of most bilva leaves, its pulp is mixed with other ingredients. Urad dal, lime, jaggery brick powder and other ingredients are used in it.

All the materials will remain in the tanks for about 15 days. However, it stinks so much that the artisans have to work with masks on their faces. The work of filling the tower and other roofs on the top floor of Rajwada is going on, in which the roof is being filled with the solution prepared in a traditional way. Officials said cement cannot be used there and due to this, the same work is being done with the guidance of the officials of the local archaeology department. A team of more than 80 employees are working on this part of the project.

The work of beautification of Rajwada was started three and a half years ago under the Smart City project. The work has been completed in many places in the interiors, but the work of beautifying the arches and walls in the upper parts is going on.

Officials say that it is difficult to say within how many days the work of Rajwada will be completed, because there is much to do to make it look like before. Carpenters from Vadodara, Jaipur and many cities of Punjab are working to restore Rajwada to its old form.

