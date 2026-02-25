Indore Water Tragedy: Family, Department Tussle Over Claims In Bhagirathpura Death |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ever since contaminated water had claimed 35 lives, people of Bhagirathpura have been living in constant fear.

On Tuesday, Ramnaresh Yadav, 54, succumbed after battling severe health complications for over two weeks. His family has squarely blamed contaminated water for his death.

According to his daughters, Yadav first complained of vomiting and diarrhoea on January 1. Initially treated at a local clinic, his condition failed to improve despite medication.

Over the following weeks, his health deteriorated sharply. He developed swelling in his legs and abdomen, accompanied by extreme weakness. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to the ICU, where he remained for nearly 15 days before passing away during treatment.

Family members allege that medical tests revealed severe damage to his liver and kidneys. They claimed a water-borne infection had spread throughout his body, leading to multiple organ failure. The infection gradually spread, and his organs stopped functioning, his daughter said, adding that he was the sole breadwinner of the family. Yadav is survived by four daughters, two of whom are still studying. One of them reportedly could not deposit her college fees due to the prolonged medical expenses.

Residents of Bhagirathpura claim that contaminated drinking water has been affecting the locality for nearly a month. While official figures presented earlier suggested around 20 deaths linked to suspected water contamination, locals now claim the toll has reached 36. However, the health department has not confirmed these numbers.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani stated that no official report confirming the exact cause of Yadav s death has been received so far. The precise cause of death will be confirmed only after the investigation report, he said.

According to the health department, he was suffering from liver cirrhosis, a serious condition that had led to fluid accumulation in his body and severe breathing difficulties. Hospital authorities confirmed that the death occurred due to complications arising from liver cirrhosis.

As anxiety spreads among residents, demands for a thorough probe and immediate corrective measures have intensified, with families seeking accountability and assurance of safe drinking water in the area.