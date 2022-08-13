Indore: Water supply to be hit in many colonies today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Drinking water supply will be hit in many areas in the city on Saturday due to a technical fault at Jalud pumping station.

According to information, 112 MLD pumps of Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II stopped as a fault occurred at the pumping station around 2 am on Friday.

90 MLD pumps were started after the fault was fixed around 7.15 pm on Friday. Besides, the 90 MLD submersible pump of Narmada Phase-III was stopped around 12.30 pm on Friday as waste material entered inside it.

Because of these issues, at least 15 overhead water tanks could not be filled to their capacity.

Resultantly, a lesser amount of water that too with low pressure could be supplied to homes through these overhead water tanks.

The overhead tanks which could not be filled to their capacity are located in Annapurna, Rajmohalla, Bhakt Prahlad Nagar, MOG Lines, Scheme No 103, Chhatribagh, Dravidian Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex, Narwal, Gandhi Hall and Jinsi Haat Maidan.

Water supply in colonies linked to these overhead tanks would be hit on Saturday.