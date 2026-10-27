Indore Water Supply To Be Affected In 19 Overhead Tank Zones On October 27 As Narmada Phase I And II Pumps Shut For Pipeline Repairs | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Morning water supply in several parts of Indore will be affected on Tuesday as the Narmada Phase I and II pumps have been shut down for pipeline interconnection, leakage repairs and maintenance work.

According to the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), all pumps of Narmada Phase I and II were switched off at 10.20 am on Monday. The maintenance work was expected to take around 11 to 12 hours.

The work includes interconnection of a 1,100-mm-diameter pipeline near the Kesarbagh railway crossing; leakage repairs at MCTE in Mhow and inside the culvert on Mhow Road near the post office; repairs to a 900-mm pipeline at the Bijalpur control room; maintenance of a 400-mm pipeline in the Annapurna area; leakage repairs and maintenance of a 600-mm MS pipeline near the DIET; and repairs to the BF-3 pipeline.

The IMC has appealed to residents of the affected areas to use water judiciously and conserve supplies until normal distribution resumes. Drinking water will be supplied through tankers wherever required.

19 overhead tanks to be affected

Morning water supply on Oct 27 will be affected in areas served by the following overhead tanks: Annapurna, Scheme No. 103, Chhatri Bagh, Rajmohalla, Dravid Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Maharana, Narwal, Agarbatti Complex, Kushwah Mohalla, Banganga, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Jinsi Haat, Malhar Ashram, Gandhi Hall, Bhakt Prahlad Nagar, MOG Lines and Jai Hind Nagar.