Indore: Water supply in 13 overhead tanks hit

Indore: Water supply was affected in 13 overhead tanks of several colonies on Saturday due to the installation of a flow meter on Kesarbagh Road, near the Bijalpur control-room.

Narmada project executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava said, “Water supply to 13 tanks was affected, whereas tanks in Gandhi Hall and Malhar Ashram were filled before work started.”

“The shutdown for the Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II was imposed from 8 am on August 27 to 1 pm on August 28. During the shutdown, the work of installing a 900-mm diameter flow meter on Kesarbagh Road will be done by Ramki Infrastructure Ltd, Hyderabad,” said Srivastava.

In many areas, water supply was hit due to stoppage of the Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II pumps. The colonies connected to overhead tanks where water supply was affected were Annapurna, Raj Mohalla, Bhakt Prahlad Nagar, MOG Line, Scheme No. 103, Chhatribagh, Dravid Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex, and Narwal. This is the third time this month that a shutdown was imposed for installation of a flow meter.

ALSO READ No water supply in nearly 30 colonies in Indore today

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 09:43 PM IST