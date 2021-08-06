No water supply in nearly 30 colonies in Indore today

Indore: More than 30 colonies in the city had to go without water on Friday as Indore Municipal Corporation took a 24-hour shutdown for installation of a flow meter at Bijalpur control room. On Saturday too, many localities would have to face water crisis as supply could not be made through Jalud pumping station.

Narmada Project executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the work of installing 700 mm diameter flow meter at Bijalpur control room is being done by Ramki Infrastructure Limited, Hyderabad. A 24 hours shutdown of water supply from Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II has been taken, he added.

In many areas water supply was hit due to stopping of Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II pumps.

On Friday, supply of water could not be done in colonies connected with Annapurna overhead water tank. The localities included Triveni Colony, Raj Mahal Colony, Manik Bagh Main Road, Lal Bagh, Modern Village Colony, Dhobi Ghat, Raja Bagh, Bhawanipur, Priyanco Colony, Silver Palace, Sudama Nagar Vishwakarma Nagar etc

The colonies connected to Bilawali overhead tanks were also hit. The colonies include Ashka Colony, Saifee Nagar, Martand Nagar, Prem Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Roop Ram Nagar etc.

On Saturday, colonies connected to overhead water tanks in Raj Mohalla Annapurna and Bilawali. There will be no direct supply of water to the above-mentioned colonies on both the days.