 Indore Water Supply Boost! Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Steps To Refill Tillaurkhurd Pond
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Indore Water Supply Boost! Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Steps To Refill Tillaurkhurd Pond

Indore's Tillaurkhurd village may receive Narmada water to replenish its 24-hectare pond following an appeal by Rau MLA Madhu Verma. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat assured necessary steps. The pond dries within months after monsoon, creating irrigation and drinking water difficulties for approximately 8,000 residents dependent on local water resources.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
Indore Water Supply Boost! Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Steps To Refill Tillaurkhurd Pond
Indore Water Supply Boost! Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Steps To Refill Tillaurkhurd Pond | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said officials will work to fill the ancient pond in the village of Tillaurkhurd of the district, using the Narmada pipeline. This initiative is expected to increase water availability in the region, providing relief to farmers regarding irrigation needs and to villagers concerning access to drinking water.

Today, at minister Silawat's residence, the MLA for the Rau assembly constituency, Madhu Verma, submitted a letter regarding the filling of the ancient pond, situated on approximately 24 hectares of land under the water resources department in the Tillaurkhurd 'Gram Panchayat', via the Narmada pipeline. He requested that the necessary steps be taken in this regard.

MLA Verma noted that the Tillaurkhurd 'Gram Panchayat' has a population of approximately 8,000. While the pond fills up completely during the monsoon season, it dries up within just two to three months.

This creates difficulties for local farmers in terms of irrigation and for villagers in accessing water. Farmers utilise water from this pond for irrigation and pay the prescribed fees for doing so.

He further explained that in about a dozen nearby villages, the Narmada pipeline ensures year-round water availability, keeping their local ponds and other water sources well-stocked. In contrast, the absence of such a facility in Tillaurkhurd leads to a water crisis.

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