Indore Water Supply Boost! Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Steps To Refill Tillaurkhurd Pond | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said officials will work to fill the ancient pond in the village of Tillaurkhurd of the district, using the Narmada pipeline. This initiative is expected to increase water availability in the region, providing relief to farmers regarding irrigation needs and to villagers concerning access to drinking water.

Today, at minister Silawat's residence, the MLA for the Rau assembly constituency, Madhu Verma, submitted a letter regarding the filling of the ancient pond, situated on approximately 24 hectares of land under the water resources department in the Tillaurkhurd 'Gram Panchayat', via the Narmada pipeline. He requested that the necessary steps be taken in this regard.

MLA Verma noted that the Tillaurkhurd 'Gram Panchayat' has a population of approximately 8,000. While the pond fills up completely during the monsoon season, it dries up within just two to three months.

This creates difficulties for local farmers in terms of irrigation and for villagers in accessing water. Farmers utilise water from this pond for irrigation and pay the prescribed fees for doing so.

He further explained that in about a dozen nearby villages, the Narmada pipeline ensures year-round water availability, keeping their local ponds and other water sources well-stocked. In contrast, the absence of such a facility in Tillaurkhurd leads to a water crisis.