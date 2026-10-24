Indore Water Crisis Looms As Maheshwar Dam Gates Deteriorate; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Writes To CM Mohan Yadav Over Narmada Supply | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Having received far less rainfall than expected this year, Indore is now facing the prospect of a potential water crisis that could put the city's water supply under severe strain.

Behind the gleaming facade of India's cleanest city lies a growing concern over deteriorating infrastructure, delayed maintenance and alleged administrative apathy. In an urgent letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has highlighted the risk to Indore's lifeline - the Narmada Water Supply Scheme - warning that it may not be able to operate at full capacity.

At the centre of the crisis is the Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project, located downstream of the Omkareshwar project. According to the mayor's letter, the project has remained stalled for nearly two decades, leaving its 27 spillway gates in a state of disrepair. The letter states that the gates have deteriorated over time and that one of the massive structures has reportedly collapsed.

The situation has directly endangered Indore's Narmada Water Supply Scheme, whose intake point is situated in the Maheshwar dam reservoir. The minimum water level required for the intake is 146.50 metres, whereas the maximum spillway level of the dam is recorded at 145.76 metres.

Furthermore, inadequate water discharge from the upstream Omkareshwar project and difficulties in regulating water levels due to the dilapidated Maheshwar gates have made it nearly impossible to maintain the required water level, the letter states.

Indore relies heavily on the Narmada Water Supply Scheme, which supplies approximately 445 million litres per day (MLD) to meet the needs of a population of around 35 lakh. Compounding the problem, the city has received only about 23 inches of rainfall this year, adding to the challenges of water management.

The reduced water level in the Maheshwar reservoir has affected pumping efficiency, hampering the delivery of the city's designated water quota and raising concerns about a possible shortage of drinking water.

The mayor has urged the Chief Minister to direct the concerned departments and officials to conduct an immediate technical inspection of the Maheshwar project's gates and undertake the necessary repairs and maintenance.

He has also called for adequate water discharge from the Omkareshwar project to maintain the required reservoir level and ensure an uninterrupted water supply to Indore.