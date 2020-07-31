Indore: Ward reservation for 85 wards of Indore Municipal Corporation conducted

Indore: The ward reservation for 85 wards of Indore Municipal Corporation was conducted in an overall peaceful manner at DAVV Auditorium on Friday. A large number of political worker, leaders and MLAs marked their presence on this occasion.

The ward reservation procedure began at 11 am in the auditorium under the supervision of ADM Dr Abhay Bedekar in assistance with IMC Deputy commissioner Shringar Shrivastava. The reservation was done by lottery method. The people present were called to draw a chit from a transparent glass pot. Principal Instructor RK Pandey and Pravin Upadhyay conducted the reservation process. MLA Sanjay Shukla, Ramesh Mendola, Vishal Patel and congress leader Vinay Bakliwal were present on this occasion.

Indore IMC ward reservation at a glance:

SC female wards: 18,61, 46, 45, 59,76, 30

SC Male wards: 26, 24, 35, 36, 47, 54

OBC Female: 3, 8, 34, 20, 41, 67, 6, 43, 16, 12, 7

OBC Male: 17, 63, 11, 32, 14, 53, 9, 58, 78, 2

General Female wards: 69, 62, 15, 38, 42, 33, 74, 39, 4, 73, 25, 70, 5, 44, 23, 55, 60, 52, 71, 48, 28, 84

General Male wards: 37, 80, 82, 81, 68, 64, 57, 56, 51, 50, 27, 22, 10, 1, 31, 83, 66, 49, 40, 65, 29, 85, 13, 21, 19, 72